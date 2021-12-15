 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Dec. 16
Buzz Calendar for Dec. 16

THURSDAY, DEC. 16

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $87.50-$47.50, $20 parking.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

Fred Cheddar and the Q-Tips featuring Pegg-Joplin, Leva & Grant: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount Presents: Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours: 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $15 ages 3 to 12.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Disco Risque + Free Union: “A Risque Family Christmas”: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Cville Band Brass Ensemble: 2 p.m., Downtown Mall at Third Street and Main Street, (703) 930-5149, free.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

After Hours at Highland: With James Monroe interpreter Beau Robbins and a private viewing of new exhibits, 4:30 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, $25, registration required, masks required.

The Sharpe Family Singers: Concert includes “Broadway Christmas” and “Married to Broadway” segments, 7:30 p.m., Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-2200, $35.

The Oratorio Society of Virginia Presents: “Christmas at the Paramount”: 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $852 gold circle, $34 silver circle, $27 standard, $10 students.

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

FarAway: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “A Christmas Story”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Paramount Presents: Fifth annual Brew & Buddy Run and “Elf” screening: 4:30 p.m., run, 6 p.m. screening of “Elf,” Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25 Brew & Buddy Run, $8 movie only, $5 youth movie only.

MONDAY, DEC. 20

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

Paramount Presents: Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours: 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $15 ages 3 to 12.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Puddles Pity Party: Unsequestered Tour with special guest Dave Hill, 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $53-$30, $50-$27 advance.

Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Holiday Encore — “The Magic Flute (from Dec. 30, 2006)”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Chris Alan Presents “The Barber’s Den Podcast: Comedy and conversation, questions accepted from the audience, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

