Buzz Calendar for Dec. 16

THURSDAY, DEC. 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $87.50-$47.50, $20 parking.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
Fred Cheddar and the Q-Tips featuring Pegg-Joplin, Leva & Grant: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount Presents: Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours: 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $15 ages 3 to 12.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Disco Risque + Free Union: “A Risque Family Christmas”: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
Cville Band Brass Ensemble: 2 p.m., Downtown Mall at Third Street and Main Street, (703) 930-5149, free.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
After Hours at Highland: With James Monroe interpreter Beau Robbins and a private viewing of new exhibits, 4:30 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, $25, registration required, masks required.
The Sharpe Family Singers: Concert includes “Broadway Christmas” and “Married to Broadway” segments, 7:30 p.m., Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-2200, $35.
The Oratorio Society of Virginia Presents: “Christmas at the Paramount”: 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $852 gold circle, $34 silver circle, $27 standard, $10 students.
Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
FarAway: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Drag Bonanza: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “A Christmas Story”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Paramount Presents: Fifth annual Brew & Buddy Run and “Elf” screening: 4:30 p.m., run, 6 p.m. screening of “Elf,” Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25 Brew & Buddy Run, $8 movie only, $5 youth movie only.
MONDAY, DEC. 20
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
Paramount Presents: Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours: 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $15 ages 3 to 12.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Puddles Pity Party: Unsequestered Tour with special guest Dave Hill, 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $53-$30, $50-$27 advance.
Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Holiday Encore — “The Magic Flute (from Dec. 30, 2006)”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.