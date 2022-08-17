Buzz Calendar for Aug. 18

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

John Shanesy and The Accommodation: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jon Spear Band: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Blue Ridge Pizza food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Cougar Beatrice, Orange Culture and The Flops: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $7 advance.

Tailgate Thursdays with Monica Worth and the Note: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jon Spear Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Local Vocals: Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Back to the Future” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Back to the Future”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Town Mountain: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $15 advance.

Fridays After Five with The BLNDRS with WKNDR: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

Live Music in the Orchard: John Kelly: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

“Sous le ciel de Paris: Solo Concert with Wesley Diener”: 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, $25.

Music on the Patio with Tropical Attitudes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Roughshod, 7th Grade Girl Fight and Uga Buga: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Hard Swimmin’ Fish: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Wherehouse Presents Heyz: An Indoor and Outdoor Dance Party: 6 p.m.-2 a.m., DJ schedule includes Ravida, Noögenesis and Elaris in rotation from 6 to 10 p.m., Babyface Killah at 9 p.m., Soss at 10 p.m., Sol Good at 11 p.m. and Heyz at 12:20 a.m., Bad Hat Fire Troupe also will perform, IX Art Park, $40 door.

Tour of Paramount Theater: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Bobby G and The Heavies: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Benefit for The Haven with The Stemms and Boxed Lunch: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, all proceeds benefit The Haven.

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

Live Music in the Orchard: Bob Keel: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Shane Click: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tara Mills Band: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Beverley Street String Band in Milepost Music series: 1-3 p.m., Humpback Rocks at Milepost 6 on Blue Ridge Parkway, (866) 303-2773, bring a chair, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Magic City Hippies with WILLIS: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

Live Arts’ Poetry Live! with host poet James Cole: Featuring poets Audrey Parks, Sara Robinson, Dr. Lesley Wheeler and Cole, 7 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can, $5 suggested. Wear a mask and be able to provide proof of immunization or negative test result.

MONDAY, AUG. 22

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TUESDAY, AUG. 23

Blue Ridge Irish Music School Irish Music Session: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Emmylou Harris and Mary Chapin Carpenter: With Caroline Spence, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $99 gold circle, $80 lower orchestra, $60 upper orchestra, $40 general-admission lawn.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Tours of Paramount Theater: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Live Arts Playwrights’ Lab Staged Reading of “When Liberty is Sieged”: 7:30 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can, $5 suggested price. Wear a mask and be able to provide proof of immunization or negative test result.