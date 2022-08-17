 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CALENDAR

Buzz Calendar for Aug. 18

  • 0

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

John Shanesy and The Accommodation: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jon Spear Band: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Blue Ridge Pizza food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Cougar Beatrice, Orange Culture and The Flops: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $7 advance.

Tailgate Thursdays with Monica Worth and the Note: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

People are also reading…

Jon Spear Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Local Vocals: Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Back to the Future” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Back to the Future”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Town Mountain: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $15 advance.

Fridays After Five with The BLNDRS with WKNDR: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

Live Music in the Orchard: John Kelly: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

“Sous le ciel de Paris: Solo Concert with Wesley Diener”: 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, $25.

Music on the Patio with Tropical Attitudes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Roughshod, 7th Grade Girl Fight and Uga Buga: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Hard Swimmin’ Fish: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Wherehouse Presents Heyz: An Indoor and Outdoor Dance Party: 6 p.m.-2 a.m., DJ schedule includes Ravida, Noögenesis and Elaris in rotation from 6 to 10 p.m., Babyface Killah at 9 p.m., Soss at 10 p.m., Sol Good at 11 p.m. and Heyz at 12:20 a.m., Bad Hat Fire Troupe also will perform, IX Art Park, $40 door.

Tour of Paramount Theater: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Bobby G and The Heavies: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Benefit for The Haven with The Stemms and Boxed Lunch: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, all proceeds benefit The Haven.

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

Live Music in the Orchard: Bob Keel: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Shane Click: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tara Mills Band: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Beverley Street String Band in Milepost Music series: 1-3 p.m., Humpback Rocks at Milepost 6 on Blue Ridge Parkway, (866) 303-2773, bring a chair, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Magic City Hippies with WILLIS: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

Live Arts’ Poetry Live! with host poet James Cole: Featuring poets Audrey Parks, Sara Robinson, Dr. Lesley Wheeler and Cole, 7 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can, $5 suggested. Wear a mask and be able to provide proof of immunization or negative test result.

MONDAY, AUG. 22

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TUESDAY, AUG. 23

Blue Ridge Irish Music School Irish Music Session: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Emmylou Harris and Mary Chapin Carpenter: With Caroline Spence, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $99 gold circle, $80 lower orchestra, $60 upper orchestra, $40 general-admission lawn.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Tours of Paramount Theater: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Live Arts Playwrights’ Lab Staged Reading of “When Liberty is Sieged”: 7:30 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can, $5 suggested price. Wear a mask and be able to provide proof of immunization or negative test result.

Submission guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 12

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Best Bets for Tuesday. July 26

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” socially distanced performance, 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicki Minaj slams Kevin Federline over Britney Spears feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert