Buzz Calendar for April 7

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

University of Virginia New Music Ensemble: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Free Bridge Quintet with guitarist Mike Rosensky, trombonist Nathaniel Lee and new pianist Calvin Brown: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve in advance.

The Houserockers: This Could Be It,” 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Charlottesville Elks Lodge No. 389, (434) 296-6015 or (434) 981-8502, $30.

Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jason Burke Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Popitos Pizza mobile pizza oven will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Chatham Rabbits with Madeline Dierauf: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

University of Virginia Jazz Ensemble: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve in advance.

The Houserockers: This Could Be It,” 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Charlottesville Elks Lodge No. 389, (434) 296-6015 or (434) 981-8502, sold out.

Music on the Patio with Peter Warren: 2:30-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Music on the Patio with Grass Fed: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Alex Arbaugh: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Matt Johnson: Noon-4 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Paramount Presents: 11th annual Grand Marquee Gala: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $500, $250, “fashionably late” tickets for admission after 9 p.m. for $100.

McHale & Justina: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Bailey Hayes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

River Whyless with Night Teacher: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU-FM Present Tessa Souter: 7:30 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville, (434) 249-6191, $25 at door, $20 advance, $15 Charlottesville Jazz Society members in advance.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Chocolate & Wine Pairing: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $69, reservations required.

Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Chardonnay: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza: Talent Contest: Hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins, 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, 16 and older.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

Paramount Presents: The Magnetic Fields: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $55, $45, $35.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Shovels & Rope: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $30 advance.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Spring Concert with cellist Raphael Bell, pianist Andrew Armstrong and violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti: 7:30 p.m., V. Early Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 295-5395, free.

Chris Alan Presents: The Barber Den: Featuring Dowell, Cuttuh, Kristy, Kristal and Quanisha, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, 18 and older.

