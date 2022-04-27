Buzz Calendar for April 28

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Teatime Student Recitals: 1 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.

Monster Energy Up & Up Festival Presents: San Holo: 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $41.50, 18 and older, sold out.

“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

Voice Recital featuring students of Stephanie Nakasian: 7 p.m., Newcomb Hall South Meeting Room at UVa, (434) 924-3376, free.

Chamomile & Whiskey: Official Old Crow Medicine Show after-party, 10:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10..

Old Crow Medicine Show: Paint This Town Tour with Gangstagrass, 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $45 general admission.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Teatime Student Recitals: 1 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.

Friday Night Out with Haze and Dacey: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, all Friday night tickets $10. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Bob Bennetta Blues Revue with Susanna Rosen: 6-8:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

“Making Noise in the Library: Jazz in the Afternoon with Michael McNulty and Tina Hashemi”: 4 p.m., Music Library at UVa, (434) 924-3376, free.

James Tamelcoff: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

University Singers and Oratorio Society of Virginia: Rachmaninoff’s “All Night Vigil,” 8 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas University Church, (434) 924-3376, $27, $10 students. Livestream tickets also available.

Fridays After Five with Mighty Joshua: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.

Seafood Saturday with music by South Canal Street: Noon-5 p.m., oysters from Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, admission is $15, $10 advance, food sold separately, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

The Pollocks: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Screening of “Raised/Razed”: 8 p.m., question-and-answer time follows at 9:15 p.m., outdoors at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, free but registration required, bring a portable chair and a warm layer.

No Scrubs ‘90s Dance Party featuring DJ Will Eastman and visuals by Kylos: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40 ticket four-pack, $15 day of show, $12 advance, 18 and older.

Jason Burke Band: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

Tony DeSare: Jazz singer and pianist, 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $21.

FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Flock of Dimes: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance. All fans must be fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show.

Indie Short Film Series: Screening of six to seven short films, 7 p.m., film discussion follows screening, Vinegar Hill Theatre, no cover.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

Performance Concentration Showcase Recital: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised..

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-4:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“The Children”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

The Cavalier Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Song & Dance”: .m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, free for University of Virginia students.

MONDAY, MAY 2

Digitalis: Annual computer music festival at University of Virginia, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free. Event also will be livestreamed.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MAY 3

Lawrence with Rachel Mazer: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20 advance.

Casting Crowns and We the Kingdom: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $119.75-$22.75, parking $20.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can.

Jazz in the Amphitheater: UVa Jazz Small Groups perform, noon-3 p.m., UVa Amphitheater, (434) 924-3376, free.

Whiskey Myers: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $46, $42 advance.