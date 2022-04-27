 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for April 28

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Teatime Student Recitals: 1 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.

Monster Energy Up & Up Festival Presents: San Holo: 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $41.50, 18 and older, sold out.

“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

Voice Recital featuring students of Stephanie Nakasian: 7 p.m., Newcomb Hall South Meeting Room at UVa, (434) 924-3376, free.

Chamomile & Whiskey: Official Old Crow Medicine Show after-party, 10:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10..

Old Crow Medicine Show: Paint This Town Tour with Gangstagrass, 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $45 general admission.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Teatime Student Recitals: 1 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.

Friday Night Out with Haze and Dacey: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, all Friday night tickets $10. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Bob Bennetta Blues Revue with Susanna Rosen: 6-8:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

“Making Noise in the Library: Jazz in the Afternoon with Michael McNulty and Tina Hashemi”: 4 p.m., Music Library at UVa, (434) 924-3376, free.

James Tamelcoff: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

University Singers and Oratorio Society of Virginia: Rachmaninoff’s “All Night Vigil,” 8 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas University Church, (434) 924-3376, $27, $10 students. Livestream tickets also available.

Fridays After Five with Mighty Joshua: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.

Seafood Saturday with music by South Canal Street: Noon-5 p.m., oysters from Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, admission is $15, $10 advance, food sold separately, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

The Pollocks: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Screening of “Raised/Razed”: 8 p.m., question-and-answer time follows at 9:15 p.m., outdoors at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, free but registration required, bring a portable chair and a warm layer.

No Scrubs ‘90s Dance Party featuring DJ Will Eastman and visuals by Kylos: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40 ticket four-pack, $15 day of show, $12 advance, 18 and older.

Jason Burke Band: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

Tony DeSare: Jazz singer and pianist, 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $21.

FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Flock of Dimes: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance. All fans must be fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show.

Indie Short Film Series: Screening of six to seven short films, 7 p.m., film discussion follows screening, Vinegar Hill Theatre, no cover.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

Performance Concentration Showcase Recital: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised..

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-4:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“The Children”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

The Cavalier Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Song & Dance”: .m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, free for University of Virginia students.

MONDAY, MAY 2

Digitalis: Annual computer music festival at University of Virginia, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free. Event also will be livestreamed.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MAY 3

Lawrence with Rachel Mazer: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20 advance.

Casting Crowns and We the Kingdom: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $119.75-$22.75, parking $20.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can.

Jazz in the Amphitheater: UVa Jazz Small Groups perform, noon-3 p.m., UVa Amphitheater, (434) 924-3376, free.

Whiskey Myers: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $46, $42 advance.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

