Buzz Calendar for April 21

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.

“Gem of the Ocean”: Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Sharon Van Etten with special guest Mia Joy: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $28 advance.

“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

Kendall Street Company: Official String Cheese Incident after-party, 10:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance, $12 four-pack.

An Evening with The String Cheese Incident: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $57.50. Tickets from previously scheduled Aug. 19, 2021, date will be honored.

Benefit dress rehearsal of “Mamma Mia!”: 7 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, (434) 823-8700, donations accepted for Eric Betthauser Memorial Scholarship Fund.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.

Friday Night Out with Troy Breslow: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, all Friday night tickets $10. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Fridays for Future: Earth Day celebration for all ages with fashion, film and eco-friendly vendors, 6 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

“Gem of the Ocean”: Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

“The Bold, The Young and the Murdered”: 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $21, $11 students.

Jodie Davis & Dave Owens: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Immodest Opulence Presents Barnyard Burlesque: A Grand Ole Tribute to Country: 9 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance, $30 per seat at VIP tables (must buy four seats), must be 18 or older.

Fridays After Five with Orion and The Melted Crayons: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

“Mamma Mia!”: 7 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, (434) 823-8700, $14, $6 students and seniors, $12 and $5 advance.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 5” concert, woodwind and brass players return after a two-year pandemic hiatus, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$8.

“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.

Music on the Patio with Scuffletown: 2:30-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Eco-Fair is from noon to 6 p.m.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Inaugural Primavera Fest: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Gem of the Ocean”: Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Jason Burke Band: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

“The Bold, The Young and the Murdered”: 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $21, $11 students.

Paramount Theater tours: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Steel Peach: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Good Morning with PACKS: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

“Mamma Mia!”: 2 and 7 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, (434) 823-8700, $14, $6 students and seniors, $12 and $5 advance.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Music on the Patio by Calista Garcia: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended

“It Shoulda Been You”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised..

John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Gem of the Ocean”: Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 2 p.m., doors open at 1:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

“The Children”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

“The Bold, The Young and the Murdered”: 2 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $21, $11 students.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 5” concert, woodwind and brass players return after a two-year pandemic hiatus, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center , (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “In the Heat of the Night”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Songwriter Showcase featuring U Records Artists: With Luke Richard Powers, Nicola Lawless and CD Barnes, 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $40, sold out.

Live Arts’ “Poetry Live!” with host poet James Cole: Featured poets include Browning Porter, J. Thomas Brown, Ronald Berube, Bryan Hancock, Andie Weaver and Tramere Monroe, 7 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, $5 suggested.

“Mamma Mia!”: 2 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, (434) 823-8700, $14, $6 students and seniors, $12 and $5 advance.

MONDAY, APRIL 25

Mat Kearney with Birdtalker: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $37, $32 advance.

Paramount Presents: Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $100 VIP meet and greet, $45, $35.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

Calmus Ensemble in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12, $5 student one-hour rush.

Too Many Zooz with Karina Rykman: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $23, $20 advance.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can.

Paramount Presents: An Evening with Lindsey Buckingham: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$229.75 Lindsey Buckingham VIP Experience, $219.75 Lindsey Buckingham VIP Experience, $79.75 gold circle, $69.75, $59.75, $49.75.

Daniel Donato with Willie D-E Trio: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.