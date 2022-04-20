 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for April 21

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.

“Gem of the Ocean”: Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Sharon Van Etten with special guest Mia Joy: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $28 advance.

“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

Kendall Street Company: Official String Cheese Incident after-party, 10:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance, $12 four-pack.

An Evening with The String Cheese Incident: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $57.50. Tickets from previously scheduled Aug. 19, 2021, date will be honored.

Benefit dress rehearsal of “Mamma Mia!”: 7 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, (434) 823-8700, donations accepted for Eric Betthauser Memorial Scholarship Fund.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.

Friday Night Out with Troy Breslow: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, all Friday night tickets $10. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Fridays for Future: Earth Day celebration for all ages with fashion, film and eco-friendly vendors, 6 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

“Gem of the Ocean”: Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

“The Bold, The Young and the Murdered”: 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $21, $11 students.

Jodie Davis & Dave Owens: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Immodest Opulence Presents Barnyard Burlesque: A Grand Ole Tribute to Country: 9 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance, $30 per seat at VIP tables (must buy four seats), must be 18 or older.

Fridays After Five with Orion and The Melted Crayons: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

“Mamma Mia!”: 7 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, (434) 823-8700, $14, $6 students and seniors, $12 and $5 advance.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 5” concert, woodwind and brass players return after a two-year pandemic hiatus, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$8.

“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.

Music on the Patio with Scuffletown: 2:30-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Eco-Fair is from noon to 6 p.m.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Inaugural Primavera Fest: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Gem of the Ocean”: Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Jason Burke Band: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

“The Bold, The Young and the Murdered”: 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $21, $11 students.

Paramount Theater tours: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Steel Peach: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Good Morning with PACKS: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

“Mamma Mia!”: 2 and 7 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, (434) 823-8700, $14, $6 students and seniors, $12 and $5 advance.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Music on the Patio by Calista Garcia: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended

“It Shoulda Been You”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised..

John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Gem of the Ocean”: Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 2 p.m., doors open at 1:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

“The Children”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

“The Bold, The Young and the Murdered”: 2 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $21, $11 students.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 5” concert, woodwind and brass players return after a two-year pandemic hiatus, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center , (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “In the Heat of the Night”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Songwriter Showcase featuring U Records Artists: With Luke Richard Powers, Nicola Lawless and CD Barnes, 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $40, sold out.

Live Arts’ “Poetry Live!” with host poet James Cole: Featured poets include Browning Porter, J. Thomas Brown, Ronald Berube, Bryan Hancock, Andie Weaver and Tramere Monroe, 7 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, $5 suggested.

“Mamma Mia!”: 2 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, (434) 823-8700, $14, $6 students and seniors, $12 and $5 advance.

MONDAY, APRIL 25

Mat Kearney with Birdtalker: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $37, $32 advance.

Paramount Presents: Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $100 VIP meet and greet, $45, $35.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

Calmus Ensemble in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12, $5 student one-hour rush.

Too Many Zooz with Karina Rykman: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $23, $20 advance.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can.

Paramount Presents: An Evening with Lindsey Buckingham: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$229.75 Lindsey Buckingham VIP Experience, $219.75 Lindsey Buckingham VIP Experience, $79.75 gold circle, $69.75, $59.75, $49.75.

Daniel Donato with Willie D-E Trio: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances resume, wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

