Buzz Calendar for April 14

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

"Gem of the Ocean": Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Preview of “The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, sold out.

Paramount Presents: National Geographic Live: Filipe DeAndrade, “Untamed”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75 seniors, $19.75 students.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy featuring Mark Normand: “All Over the Road”: Early show, 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, sold out.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy featuring Mark Normand: “All Over the Road”: Late show, 9:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Telemetry featuring Matias Vilaplana & Varun Kishore; Mule Nanny, Grandma and the Five Stooges; and MIMA Music Resource Center Improvisation Workshop: 7 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, (434) 984-5669, free.

Friday Night Out with Otra Vez: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, all Friday night tickets $10. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Randy Johnson 3: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP, with special guest Richard Smith: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $60, $55 advance.

"Gem of the Ocean": Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25-$20, sold out.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Garcia Peoples with Jana Horn: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

Fridays After Five with Dropping Julia: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

“A Night of Percussion featuring Gregory Beyer” with University of Virginia Percussion Ensemble directed by I-Jen Fang: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve in advance.

Music on the Patio with An Lar: 2:30-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Winery closing: 2:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"Gem of the Ocean": Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Matty Metcalf: Noon-4 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25-$20, sold out.

UVa Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Presents: Ellington’s Evening of Music and Poetry: Headliner Lalah Hathaway and opening artists Jaewar & Vibe Riot, Sheer Element and Sunni Patterson, 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Katie & Kelly: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Kid*Vention: Community science festival for ages 2 to 10, 9:30 a.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, suggested donation $10 per family.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

Easter Sunday Music on the Patio by Stan Hamrick: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

"Gem of the Ocean": Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 2 p.m., doors open at 1:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Daniel Kepel: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

Modest Mouse: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $50, $45 advance.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can.