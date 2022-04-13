 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for April 14

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

"Gem of the Ocean": Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Preview of “The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, sold out.

Paramount Presents: National Geographic Live: Filipe DeAndrade, “Untamed”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75 seniors, $19.75 students.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy featuring Mark Normand: “All Over the Road”: Early show, 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, sold out.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy featuring Mark Normand: “All Over the Road”: Late show, 9:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Telemetry featuring Matias Vilaplana & Varun Kishore; Mule Nanny, Grandma and the Five Stooges; and MIMA Music Resource Center Improvisation Workshop: 7 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, (434) 984-5669, free.

Friday Night Out with Otra Vez: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, all Friday night tickets $10. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Randy Johnson 3: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP, with special guest Richard Smith: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $60, $55 advance.

"Gem of the Ocean": Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25-$20, sold out.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Garcia Peoples with Jana Horn: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

Fridays After Five with Dropping Julia: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

“A Night of Percussion featuring Gregory Beyer” with University of Virginia Percussion Ensemble directed by I-Jen Fang: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve in advance.

Music on the Patio with An Lar: 2:30-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Winery closing: 2:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"Gem of the Ocean": Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Matty Metcalf: Noon-4 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25-$20, sold out.

UVa Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Presents: Ellington’s Evening of Music and Poetry: Headliner Lalah Hathaway and opening artists Jaewar & Vibe Riot, Sheer Element and Sunni Patterson, 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Katie & Kelly: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Kid*Vention: Community science festival for ages 2 to 10, 9:30 a.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, suggested donation $10 per family.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

Easter Sunday Music on the Patio by Stan Hamrick: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

"Gem of the Ocean": Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 2 p.m., doors open at 1:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Daniel Kepel: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

Modest Mouse: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $50, $45 advance.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances resume, wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

