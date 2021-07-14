Broadway on the cusp of a vibrant rebound

Still, anticipation of a post-pandemic world runs so high that counting customers is taking a back seat to just getting open, a goal that went into overdrive after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the sudden lifting of all capacity restrictions on indoor events on May 19.

“Things are changing so dramatically that what we were thinking two weeks ago is not what we’re thinking now,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, the trade group representing Broadway producers and theater owners.

The organization is part of an “It’s Time for New York City” national TV ad campaign by the city’s tourism marketing arm, NYC & Co., debuting this month. Pressure is building for the campaign to help: After an initial box-office boom, insiders say, ticket sales for many shows have leveled off, and Broadway producers need about 90 percent of all seats to be sold to make money. Confided one longtime producer, “I think what’s going to happen is a lot of shows will open and there just won’t be audience to fill them.” Part of the problem is that international tourists, who make up about a third of the Broadway audience, are not expected back soon.