 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Broadway in the Park' shifts to two Saturday performances
0 comments

'Broadway in the Park' shifts to two Saturday performances

  • 0

Charlottesville Opera has postponed Friday evening's performance of "Broadway in the Park" as a result of rain in the forecast.

The program of favorite Broadway songs will be presented twice, at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday. The change replaces the previously scheduled single 7 p.m. show.

Tickets purchased for Friday's show will be honored at either Saturday performance. Ticket holders for the previously scheduled Saturday show will attend at 8 p.m., instead of 7 p.m.

For refunds, email info@ixartpark.org.

For details, go to charlottesvilleopera.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

James Wan has revealed the full title for ‘Aquaman 2’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert