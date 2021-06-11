'Broadway in the Park' shifts to two Saturday performances

Charlottesville Opera has postponed Friday evening's performance of "Broadway in the Park" as a result of rain in the forecast.
The program of favorite Broadway songs will be presented twice, at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday. The change replaces the previously scheduled single 7 p.m. show.
Tickets purchased for Friday's show will be honored at either Saturday performance. Ticket holders for the previously scheduled Saturday show will attend at 8 p.m., instead of 7 p.m.
For refunds, email info@ixartpark.org.
For details, go to charlottesvilleopera.org.
