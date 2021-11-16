'Blippi The Musical' coming to John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 18

The North American tour of “Blippi The Musical” will make a stop at Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 18, 2022, as it resumes its travels. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday; presales already have begun.

The musical brings a character with a YouTube following of more than 34 million YouTube subscribers to the stage with singing, dancing and lessons about the world. The energetic character Blippi encourages children to learn by playing and exploring.

A recording featuring the original North American tour cast was released in November 2020 for downloading and streaming. It includes 13 family-friendly songs from the live show. Learn more and download the recording at https://moonbug.Ink.to/BLive.

For ticket information, meet-and-greet packages and additional tour dates, go to blippithemusical.com. For other details, go to johnpauljonesarena.com.