Best Bets for Wednesday, June 1

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.
James Tamelcoff: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Four County Players will begin its 50th-anniversary season with a Shakespeare at the Ruins production of William Shakespeare's "As You Like It" from July 15 to 30 at the historic Barboursville Ruins.
"We have a fake leg, two fake arms and a fake eyeball," Evans said. "We have slaps. We have kicks. We have kicks to the groin. We have punches. We have arms coming off."
THURSDAY, MAY 26
“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high scho…
THURSDAY, MAY 12
“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.
Pianist Jeremy Thompson: Celebratory solo recital on Wednesday Music Club’s new grand piano, 3:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, $125 concert …
