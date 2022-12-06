 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 7

  • 0

"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Paramount Presents: "Chunky Shrapnel": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $13.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charlottesville Ballet's 'Nutcracker' part of busy week of fun

Charlottesville Ballet's 'Nutcracker' part of busy week of fun

The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and the UVa University Singers will serve up a perennial seasonal favorite this weekend. The Family Holiday Concerts will be at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Michael Slon will conduct.

Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 2

The Virginia Glee Club: 82nd annual Annual Christmas Concert with conductor Frank Albinder, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3…

Best Bets for Saturday, Dec. 3

Live Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Best Bets for Sunday. Dec. 4

Live Music in the Orchard: Matty Metcalfe: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Exhibits for Dec. 1

Exhibits for Dec. 1

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

'Violet' traces young woman's journey to transformation

'Violet' traces young woman's journey to transformation

What makes "the deceptively difficult show" an appealing choice at this moment is its message that "you can never tell just by looking at a person just what someone is carrying on the inside," director and choreographer Perry Medlin said. "I think the message of 'Violet' is really a timeless one about learning how to heal the scars we carry with us on the inside, as well as the ones on the outside. Although it's set in the '60s in a specific place, it's very universal."

International effort gives 'Nutcracker' tradition new life

International effort gives 'Nutcracker' tradition new life

The annual event, which had become a tradition for many families in Charlottesville and across the country, gets a new energy this year from a cast in which award-winning dancers from Japan, Turkey, Italy, Kazakhstan and other nations join the Ukrainian dancers. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Ashton Kutcher breaks down in tears over twin brother's near-death experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert