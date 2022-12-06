Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 7

The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and the UVa University Singers will serve up a perennial seasonal favorite this weekend. The Family Holiday Concerts will be at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Michael Slon will conduct.
What makes "the deceptively difficult show" an appealing choice at this moment is its message that "you can never tell just by looking at a person just what someone is carrying on the inside," director and choreographer Perry Medlin said. "I think the message of 'Violet' is really a timeless one about learning how to heal the scars we carry with us on the inside, as well as the ones on the outside. Although it's set in the '60s in a specific place, it's very universal."
"Elf: The Musical," based on the beloved 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, will open Friday in Four County Players' Mainstage space in Barboursville. This weekend's performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday.
The annual event, which had become a tradition for many families in Charlottesville and across the country, gets a new energy this year from a cast in which award-winning dancers from Japan, Turkey, Italy, Kazakhstan and other nations join the Ukrainian dancers.