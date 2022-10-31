Best Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 1

Baby Shark Live! 2022 Splash Tour: 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $35, parking $15.
Pink Martini: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $74.75, $54.75, $49.75, $39.75.
AREA 129 Halloween: Galactic-themed Halloween party, 6-9 p.m., The Arts Center in Orange, (540) 672-7311, $15. Minors must be accompanied by adults.
When the University of Virginia Department of Drama presents playwright Kate Hamill's energetic adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved first novel this weekend in the Ruth Caplin Theatre, its closer glimpse of the high-stakes world the 18th-century characters inhabited will feel as familiar and fresh as this morning's selfie.
Live Music in the Orchard: The Pollocks: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Al…
It's the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that audience members will return to in the smaller, more compact space, and director Derby Thomas said that pandemic-fueled experiences of isolation, confinement, disappointment and loss will give them new insights into the 1944 drama.
Free Bridge Quintet: “Bird Song: The Music of Charlie Parker”: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $15, …
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
