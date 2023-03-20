Victory Hall Opera with UVa Chamber Singers: "Orpheus and Erica," a Deaf opera featuring Gluck's "Orfeo ed Euridice" and a new play in American Sign Language by Miriam Gordon-Stewart, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, $35, free for students.
Marinus in the Vineyard featuring Marinus Ensemble and Church of the Holy Cross: Haydn's "Seven Last Words of Christ" with violinists Hye-Jin Kim and Kobi Malkin, violist Rachel Kuipers Yonan and cellist Joseph Kuipers, Father Blake Johnson will offer brief spoken reflections on each musical word, 6:30 p.m., King Family Vineyards, $25.
Talisk: 8:05 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $23, $20 advance.
