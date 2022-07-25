 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Tuesday. July 26

  • 0

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” socially distanced performance, 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Charlottesville Band: Centennial Season Concert No. 3, 7:30 p.m., outdoors at V. Earl Dickinson Theater at Piedmont Virginia Community College, free, bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, a decision will be made by 4:15 p.m. whether to move the concert indoors to the theater, which has available seating for 500.

Robert Earl Keen: “I’m Comin’ Home” with BJ Barham: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $59.50 gold circle, $45 lower reserved and $30 general admission.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Thursday, July 21

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursvill…

Best Bets for Friday, July 22

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursvill…

Best Bets for Sunday, July 24

Live Music in the Orchard: Old Soul Duo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adele ‘ecstatic’ to confirm her Las Vegas residency will begin in November

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert