Best Bets for Tuesday. July 26

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” socially distanced performance, 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.
Charlottesville Band: Centennial Season Concert No. 3, 7:30 p.m., outdoors at V. Earl Dickinson Theater at Piedmont Virginia Community College, free, bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, a decision will be made by 4:15 p.m. whether to move the concert indoors to the theater, which has available seating for 500.
Robert Earl Keen: “I’m Comin’ Home” with BJ Barham: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $59.50 gold circle, $45 lower reserved and $30 general admission.