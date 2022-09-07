Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 8

"Diving into Math with Emmy Noether": Play by portraittheater Vienna starring Anita Zieher, 7 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, free.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Paulo Franco and The Freightliners: 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ and Blue Ridge Pizza food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Koda's Corral: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival featuring violinists James Ehnes and Timothy Summers, violist Jessica Thompson, cellist Raphael Bell and pianist Andrew Armstrong: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 youths and students ages 6 and older.

One Mic Stand spoken-word open-mic night: Hosted by Ty Cooper, 7 p.m., Maxwell Black-Box Theatre at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free. To participate, sign up at the box office one hour before the show.

Lee Brice — Label Me Proud Tour with Michael Ray and Jackson Dean: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $70.50 gold circle, $60.50 lower orchestra reserved, $40.50 general admission.