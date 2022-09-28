Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 29

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Jackwagons: Final event of the season, 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ, Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Sweet Jane's Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.
Jesse Fiske Birthday Bash featuring Jacob Paul Allen and The Flood and others: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Preview of "Love and Information": 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free tickets can be reserved.
Vista Kicks with Orange Culture: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.