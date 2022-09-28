 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 29

  • 0

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Jackwagons: Final event of the season, 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ, Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Sweet Jane's Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Jesse Fiske Birthday Bash featuring Jacob Paul Allen and The Flood and others: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Preview of "Love and Information": 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free tickets can be reserved.

Vista Kicks with Orange Culture: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 25

Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 23

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Matt Johnson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Play puts mathematician Emmy Noether in the spotlight

Play puts mathematician Emmy Noether in the spotlight

When "Diving into Math with Emmy Noether" is presented at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, audience members can learn more about a mathematician whose work helped solve one of the central problems in Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity.

Watch Now: Related Video

Post Malone returns to the stage after recent fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert