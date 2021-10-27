Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 28

Steve and Nick Pollock in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Flatland Cavalry with Charles Wesley Godwin: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $17, $15 advance.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
