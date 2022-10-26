Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 27

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.
Third Thursday Grill Out with Stan Hamrick: 5-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Badfish — A Tribute to Sublime with The Ries Brothers and Souwa Cream: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.
Stray Fossa with Films on Song and Yard Sale: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12-$10.