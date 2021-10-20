 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 21
0 comments

Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 21

  • 0

Alex Arbaugh in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Register for free talkback/panel discussion after the show, Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

“Free and Open to the Public”: Screening presented by Maupintown Media and Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, registration recommended. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

Jason Aldean: Thursday’s show at John Paul Jones Arena has been rescheduled for Sept. 30, 2022. Tickets for the original date will be honored then. (434) 924-3537.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordanian teenage gamer attracts millions of followers

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert