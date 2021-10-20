Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 21

Alex Arbaugh in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Register for free talkback/panel discussion after the show, Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
“Free and Open to the Public”: Screening presented by Maupintown Media and Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, registration recommended. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
Jason Aldean: Thursday’s show at John Paul Jones Arena has been rescheduled for Sept. 30, 2022. Tickets for the original date will be honored then. (434) 924-3537.