Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 20

"Sense and Sensibility": 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

ZOSO — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.

“Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Bombadil with Boxed Lunch and Matt Curreri: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

Michael B. Jordan thinks 'Creed III' ''was the perfect time'' to begin directing

