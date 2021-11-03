 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Thursday, Nov. 4
0 comments

Best Bets for Thursday, Nov. 4

  • 0

Ken Farmer and The Authenticators in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

“She Echoes on the Vine”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

Loud Luxury: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Rust' camera crew member calls deadly shooting the result of a 'perfect storm'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert