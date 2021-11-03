Best Bets for Thursday, Nov. 4

Ken Farmer and The Authenticators in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
“She Echoes on the Vine”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.
Loud Luxury: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
