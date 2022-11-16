 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Thursday, Nov. 17

  • 0

One-Act Play Festival: The Center Players featuring Linda Blondel, Betsy Cochran, Jody Forman, Larry Goldstein, Jim Horstkotte, Karen Katz, Linda Leva, Morgan Nowlen and Mary Shore, 6 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (434) 974-7756, free, everyone welcome.

University of Virginia Department of Drama Dance Program: Fall Dance Concert, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors, $8 students.

John Shanesy and the Accommodation: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Preview of "Violet": 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live — “Straight Line Crazy”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 senior and $11 students.

People are also reading…

Orion & The Melted Crayons/ Pink Beds: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Bill Cole & The Untempered Ensemble: Part of Artist-in-Residence program, 7:30 p.m., Dome Room of the University of Virginia Rotunda, (434) 924-3376, free.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Sense and Sensibility' gets fresh new perspectives

'Sense and Sensibility' gets fresh new perspectives

When the University of Virginia Department of Drama presents playwright Kate Hamill's energetic adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved first novel this weekend in the Ruth Caplin Theatre, its closer glimpse of the high-stakes world the 18th-century characters inhabited will feel as familiar and fresh as this morning's selfie. 

Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 11

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia with UVa University Singers: “Masterworks 2: Songs of Destiny” featuring music of Arvo …

Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 12

Live Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Watch Now: Related Video

Controversial Casey Anthony Peacock docuseries releases trailer: “I Lied”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert