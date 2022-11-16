Best Bets for Thursday, Nov. 17

One-Act Play Festival: The Center Players featuring Linda Blondel, Betsy Cochran, Jody Forman, Larry Goldstein, Jim Horstkotte, Karen Katz, Linda Leva, Morgan Nowlen and Mary Shore, 6 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (434) 974-7756, free, everyone welcome.
University of Virginia Department of Drama Dance Program: Fall Dance Concert, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors, $8 students.
John Shanesy and the Accommodation: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Preview of "Violet": 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free.
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live — “Straight Line Crazy”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 senior and $11 students.
People are also reading…
Orion & The Melted Crayons/ Pink Beds: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.
Bill Cole & The Untempered Ensemble: Part of Artist-in-Residence program, 7:30 p.m., Dome Room of the University of Virginia Rotunda, (434) 924-3376, free.