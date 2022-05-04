Best Bets for Thursday, May 5

The Webley Twizzle Project: Pop-up performances with Bruce Carveth on concertina and fiddle and Pete Marshall on octave mandolin, noon, Central Place on Downtown Mall, free.
“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.
IndieHeads Presents: Orion and the Melted Crayons with Midnite Taxi and Yard Sale: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.
Music on Main with jazz by Laissez Foure: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Taylor Park in Orange, (540) 672-2540, free.