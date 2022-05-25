 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Thursday, May 26

  • 0

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Studebaker Huck: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free.

"Bring It On: The Musical": Charlottesville High School Theater Department, 7 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, $10. Production is suitable for families with children ages 10 and older.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Saturday, May 21

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 and 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and hig…

Best Bets for Friday, May 20

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high scho…

Best Bets for Thursday, May 19

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high scho…

Watch Now: Related Video

Samuel L Jackson joins 'Garfield' cast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert