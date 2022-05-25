Best Bets for Thursday, May 26

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Studebaker Huck: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.
“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free.
"Bring It On: The Musical": Charlottesville High School Theater Department, 7 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, $10. Production is suitable for families with children ages 10 and older.