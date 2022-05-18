Best Bets for Thursday, May 19

"Tuck Everlasting — The Musical": Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Root Cellar Remedy: 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ and Slice Versa food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.
The Webley Twizzle Project: Pop-up performances with Bruce Carveth on concertina and fiddle and Pete Marshall on octave mandolin, 5 p.m., Charlottesville City Hall area of Downtown Mall, free.
Third Thursday Grill-Out with Dave Goodrich: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Bring your own meats and veggies for the grill.
"Accidental Death of an Anarchist": Preview, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free.
People are also reading…
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — "The Book of Dust," "La Belle Sauvage”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Leon III with Saw Black: Presented by Warhen Records, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.