 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Thursday, May 19

  • 0

"Tuck Everlasting — The Musical": Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Root Cellar Remedy: 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ and Slice Versa food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

The Webley Twizzle Project: Pop-up performances with Bruce Carveth on concertina and fiddle and Pete Marshall on octave mandolin, 5 p.m., Charlottesville City Hall area of Downtown Mall, free.

Third Thursday Grill-Out with Dave Goodrich: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Bring your own meats and veggies for the grill.

"Accidental Death of an Anarchist": Preview, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free.

People are also reading…

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — "The Book of Dust," "La Belle Sauvage”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Leon III with Saw Black: Presented by Warhen Records, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jesse Williams addresses leak of Broadway nude scene

Jesse Williams addresses leak of Broadway nude scene

Jesse Williams vowed not to be discouraged after leaked video and images of his onstage nude scene in the Broadway play “Take Me Out” were posted online. He told The AP: “I can’t sweat that.” The leaked video and images prompted an outcry from the show’s producers and the union that represents actors and stage managers. The leaked video is the latest incident in which the privacy or well-being of a performer was put in jeopardy, following Will Smith’s Oscar slap of Chris Rock and when Dave Chapelle was attacked by a man at the Hollywood Bowl. 

Best Bets for Sunday, May 15

Pianist Jeremy Thompson: Celebratory solo recital on Wednesday Music Club’s new grand piano, 3:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, $125 concert …

Met's new 'Hamlet': To be or not to be true to the text

Met's new 'Hamlet': To be or not to be true to the text

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead, all right, but not as Shakespeare imagined. No Norwegian prince arrives to seize the Danish throne. And to be or not to be is not the question. So it goes in the latest operatic adaptation of the most famous play in the English language. “Hamlet,” with music by Brett Dean and libretto by Matthew Jocelyn, opens at the Metropolitan Opera on Friday. Jocelyn has taken pains to condense the play into an opera that runs less than three hours. He says he opted to focus on a family story, along the way changing familiar bits and cutting out subplots. The opera is the final new production in the Met's comeback-from-COVID season.

Best Bets for Friday, May 13

Friday Night Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Best Bets for Sunday, April 24

Music on the Patio by Calista Garcia: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended

Watch Now: Related Video

Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott join the cast of new movie 'Wizards'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert