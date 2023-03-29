"Twelfth Night": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty and staff members and alumni, $8 students.
Iron & Wine: 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.
Patriot Industries Presents: Literacy Volunteers' Wordplay — Charlottesville's Game Show for Trivia Lovers: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $20.
The Judy Chops/Andrew Scotchie & The River Rats Co-Bill: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.