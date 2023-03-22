Victory Hall Opera with UVa Chamber Singers: “Orpheus and Erica,” a Deaf opera featuring Gluck’s “Orfeo ed Euridice” and a new play in American Sign Language by Miriam Gordon-Stewart, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, $35, free for students.
Kenny Chesney with Kelsea Ballerini: 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $149-$22, pre-paid parking has sold out.
Satsang with Graham Good: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $75 VIP pre-show, $17, $15 advance.