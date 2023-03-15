Yo La Tengo: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.
Live Arts: “Crumbs from the Table of Joy,” 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22. Post-show audience talkback time follows performance.
Paramount Presents: UVa vs. Furman Men's Basketball: 12:40 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, advance registration highly recommended.
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — "The Crucible": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Josh Teed with Terrachrome: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.
