Best Bets for Thursday, March 10

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.
If you have zero exposure to drag, here's your chance to jump in without judgment, or fear of judgment. If you're already familiar with drag, it's always fun to learn more.
Netrebko will be replaced by Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska in Puccini’s “Turandot” for five performances from April 30 to May 14, including a May 7 performance broadcast to theaters worldwide.
Wednesday Music Club’s Winners’ Recital: Winners of 2022 Wednesday Music Club Competition will perform, 1:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (4…
Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 6-8:30 p.m., R U Freak N Hungry food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Music on the Patio with Shane Click: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations r…
She’s been releasing snippets of it on TikTok since January, and has quickly amassed a passionate following with the short videos that show her transforming into an animated Disney princess as she belts out her songs.
Anderson will play Roxie Hart from April 12 to June 5 at the Ambassador Theatre, a remarkable union of one of the most recognizable sex icons of the past few decades with a show that skewers fame.
Rae Wynn-Grant, a large-carnivore ecologist with the National Geographic Society's Wild Places Initiative, will be at Charlottesville's Paramount Theater at 7 p.m. Friday to talk about the challenges faced by North American black and grizzly bears.
