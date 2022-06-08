 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Thursday, June 9

  • 0

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Midlife Crisis Band: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “Henry V”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Tailgate Thursdays with FarAway: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

“Soundflight 2”: Victory Hall Opera, 6 p.m., outdoors at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, (434) 227-9978, $45, $15 students, sold out. Rain date: Friday.

Eggy with Brad Goodall: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.

