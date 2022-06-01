Best Bets for Thursday, June 2

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Jackwagons: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.
28th annual Graves’ Mountain Music Festival: Music by The Price Sisters at 5 p.m., Irene Kelley at 6:10 p.m., Mile Twelve at 7:20 p.m., Slocan Ramblers at 8:30 p.m. and Songs from the Road Band at 9:40 p.m., campfire and jamming in the campground at 10 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $40, $10 youths 13 to 17, three-day passes and camping packages available. All tickets and camping purchases for 2020 festival will be honored; refunds available.
“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free. Audience talkback follows performance.
Tailgate Thursdays with Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.