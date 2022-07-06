Best Bets for Thursday, July 7

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Chardonnays: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co and Raclette on the Run food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Koda's Corral: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Opera Presents: "The Sound of Music": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.

The Currys/Night Teacher with Caroline Gunn: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

Tailgate Thursdays with Gallatin Canyon: 6-9 p.m., oysters by Salty Bottom Blue will be available, Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.