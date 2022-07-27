 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Thursday, July 28

  • 0

The Cry Babies: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women”: 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Tara Mills Band: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.

Tailgate Thursdays with 180: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Tuesday. July 26

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” socially distanced performance, 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Best Bets for Friday, July 22

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursvill…

Best Bets for Thursday, July 21

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursvill…

Best Bets for Sunday, July 24

Live Music in the Orchard: Old Soul Duo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez is expanding her beauty brand into body care

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert