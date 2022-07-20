Best Bets for Thursday, July 21

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.
Virginia Theatre Festival: Preview of “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $20-$15.
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Mercy Trail: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Sweet Jane's Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.
“Into the Woods": Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.
Tailgate Thursdays with Sharif: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.