Best Bets for Thursday, July 21

Soprano Angel Blue says she won't perform in an opera in Italy this month because blackface was used in the staging of another work this summer. The U.S. singer posted a note on Instagram saying she will be bowing out of “La Traviata” at Verona's Arena this month because the theater recently mounted another Verdi opera, “Aida,” using blackface. She blasted such use of “archaic” theatrical practices as “offensive, humiliating, and outright racist.” A theater spokeswoman on Saturday said the soprano was still on the billing to sing at the arena because it hopes she'll meet with theater officials. It said it had no intention “whatsoever to offend” sensibilities.