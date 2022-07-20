 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Thursday, July 21

  • 0

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Virginia Theatre Festival: Preview of “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $20-$15.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Mercy Trail: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Sweet Jane's Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

“Into the Woods": Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15. 

Tailgate Thursdays with Sharif: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Sunday, July 17

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Jelly Street Jazz: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations en…

Best Bets for Friday, July 15

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursvill…

Best Bets for Thursday, July 14

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It” Alumni Night and Pay-What-You-Will Preview: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., H…

US soprano, offended by blackface, pulls out of Italy opera

US soprano, offended by blackface, pulls out of Italy opera

Soprano Angel Blue says she won't perform in an opera in Italy this month because blackface was used in the staging of another work this summer. The U.S. singer posted a note on Instagram saying she will be bowing out of “La Traviata” at Verona's Arena this month because the theater recently mounted another Verdi opera, “Aida,” using blackface. She blasted such use of “archaic” theatrical practices as “offensive, humiliating, and outright racist.” A theater spokeswoman on Saturday said the soprano was still on the billing to sing at the arena because it hopes she'll meet with theater officials. It said it had no intention “whatsoever to offend” sensibilities.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - “Where The Crawdads Sing” & “The Gray Man”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert