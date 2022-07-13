 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Thursday, July 14

Shakespeare at the Ruins: "As You Like It" Alumni Night and Pay-What-You-Will Preview: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, pay what you will. Everyone who has performed in a previous Shakespeare at the Ruins production between 1990 and 2016 or in 2019 is invited to wear a Ruins production T-shirt and be part of a group photo. 

Virginia Theatre Festival: Preview of "Little Women," 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $20-$15.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Band: 6-9 p.m., Slice Versa and Sweet Jane's Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Midlife Crisis: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

"Into the Woods" Preview: Live Arts, 7 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, sold out.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid": 2 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths/students.

Tailgate Thursdays with Susie & The Pistols: 6-9 p.m., oysters by Salty Bottom Blue will be available, Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

