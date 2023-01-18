Best Bets for Thursday, Jan. 19

10 Years: Jefferson School African American Heritage Center's 10th-anniversary celebration with cocktails and music by DJ Double U at 5:30 p.m., remarks by Monica Richardson at 6 p.m., presentation of Reflector Awards to Deborah Bell Burks and Joy Johnson and a toast to the next 10 years at 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $80 per couple, $50 per person, celebratory attire.
"The River": Virginia premiere, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live — "The Seagull": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Spafford with Underground Springhouse: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.
