 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Thursday, Feb. 24

  • 0

“How to Live on Earth”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students. For mature audiences.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Be There: Bears, swans and an original documentary

Rae Wynn-Grant, a large-carnivore ecologist with the National Geographic Society's Wild Places Initiative, will be at Charlottesville's Paramount Theater at 7 p.m. Friday to talk about the challenges faced by North American black and grizzly bears.

Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 19

Music on the Patio with Paulo Franco: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations …

Riverdance to tour US with group's first Black female dancer

Riverdance to tour US with group's first Black female dancer

“Though the style itself might seem rigid in its traditional form, I use it as an outlet to express myself,” Bullock said. “Almost everything about it is mesmerizing to me. There’s something about Irish dancing that I feel like resonates with anyone who watches it.”

Best Bets for Sunday, Feb. 13

Valentine’s Sunday Brunch with harpist Vicky Lee: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $75 per person.

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Smith honoured at NAACP Awards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert