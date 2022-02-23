“How to Live on Earth”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students. For mature audiences.
Best Bets for Thursday, Feb. 24
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rae Wynn-Grant, a large-carnivore ecologist with the National Geographic Society's Wild Places Initiative, will be at Charlottesville's Paramount Theater at 7 p.m. Friday to talk about the challenges faced by North American black and grizzly bears.
Hungry Hard Luck Heroes: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Music on the Patio with Paulo Franco: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations …
Head to the fourth-floor Conover Studio at Live Arts to catch the inaugural event in the new Poetry Live! series at 7 p.m. Sunday.
“Though the style itself might seem rigid in its traditional form, I use it as an outlet to express myself,” Bullock said. “Almost everything about it is mesmerizing to me. There’s something about Irish dancing that I feel like resonates with anyone who watches it.”
Valentine’s Sunday Brunch with harpist Vicky Lee: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $75 per person.