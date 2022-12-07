Best Bets for Thursday, Dec. 8

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and the UVa University Singers will serve up a perennial seasonal favorite this weekend. The Family Holiday Concerts will be at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Michael Slon will conduct.
The Virginia Glee Club: 82nd annual Annual Christmas Concert with conductor Frank Albinder, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3…
Live Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Live Music in the Orchard: Matty Metcalfe: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
What makes "the deceptively difficult show" an appealing choice at this moment is its message that "you can never tell just by looking at a person just what someone is carrying on the inside," director and choreographer Perry Medlin said. "I think the message of 'Violet' is really a timeless one about learning how to heal the scars we carry with us on the inside, as well as the ones on the outside. Although it's set in the '60s in a specific place, it's very universal."
Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…
"Elf: The Musical," based on the beloved 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, will open Friday in Four County Players' Mainstage space in Barboursville. This weekend's performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday.
“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.
"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.
The annual event, which had become a tradition for many families in Charlottesville and across the country, gets a new energy this year from a cast in which award-winning dancers from Japan, Turkey, Italy, Kazakhstan and other nations join the Ukrainian dancers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.