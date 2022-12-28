Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live: “Much Ado About Nothing”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Best Bets for Thursday, Dec. 29
Victory Hall Players will be presenting Joe Landry's radio-play adaptation of the classic 1946 Frank Capra film with a cast of nine actors, plus a pianist, at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
"Orpheus & Erica: A Deaf Opera," which includes Gluck's "Orfeo ed Euridice" and a new play in American Sign Language by Miriam Gordon-Stewart with Willy Conley and poetry by Gregory Orr, will be presented March 21, 23 and 25, 2023, at Cabell Hall Auditorium at the University of Virginia in Italian and ASL with English supertitles.
Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Holiday Encore: “The Magic Flute” (Dec. 30, 2006): 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seni…
“Elf: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 a…
The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and the UVa University Singers will serve up a perennial seasonal favorite this weekend. The Family Holiday Concerts will be at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Michael Slon will conduct.