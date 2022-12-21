Best Bets for Thursday, Dec. 22

"Orpheus & Erica: A Deaf Opera," which includes Gluck's "Orfeo ed Euridice" and a new play in American Sign Language by Miriam Gordon-Stewart with Willy Conley and poetry by Gregory Orr, will be presented March 21, 23 and 25, 2023, at Cabell Hall Auditorium at the University of Virginia in Italian and ASL with English supertitles.