Best Bets for Thursday, Dec. 1

"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Blackberry Smoke — The Whippourwill 10-Year Anniversary with Brit Taylor: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $42, $39 advance, sold out.

Consider the Source with orange culture: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

Indie Short Film Series' Women in Film event: Includes screenings and discussion featuring filmmaker Carolyn Schumberger, 7 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, $20, 

 

