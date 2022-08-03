Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 4

Koda’s Corral: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Band: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Raclette on the Run food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.
Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.
The Dude Ranch — Blink 182 Tribute with Homework Beer: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $15 advance.
Tailgate Thursdays with Robert Jospe: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.