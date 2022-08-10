 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 11

Vocalist Stephanie Nakasian and bassist Karl Kimmel: 2 p.m., The Blake in Charlottesville, (434) 973-7900, free, call for reservations.

Jacob Paul Allen and the Flood: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Matty Metcalfe and Crewe d'Bayou: 6-9 p.m., Popitos Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD: "Prima Facie": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

The Hackensaw Boys: Presented by WNRN with Koda & Marie from Chamomile & Whiskey: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $15 advance.

Friday Cheers with Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Spring Creek Country Club's Clubhouse in Zion Crossroads, (540) 832-0744, no cover. 

Tailgate Thursdays with Jason Burke Band: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

