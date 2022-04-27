Best Bets for Thursday, April 28

Teatime Student Recitals: 1 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.
“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.
Monster Energy Up & Up Festival Presents: San Holo: 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $41.50, 18 and older, sold out.
“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.
Voice Recital featuring students of Stephanie Nakasian: 7 p.m., Newcomb Hall South Meeting Room at UVa, (434) 924-3376, free.
Chamomile & Whiskey: Official Old Crow Medicine Show after-party, 10:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10..
People are also reading…
Old Crow Medicine Show: Paint This Town Tour with Gangstagrass, 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $45 general admission.