Best Bets for Thursday, April 21

“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.
“Gem of the Ocean”: Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.
Sharon Van Etten with special guest Mia Joy: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $28 advance.
“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.
Kendall Street Company: Official String Cheese Incident after-party, 10:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance, $12 four-pack.
An Evening with The String Cheese Incident: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $57.50. Tickets from previously scheduled Aug. 19, 2021, date will be honored.
Benefit dress rehearsal of “Mamma Mia!”: 7 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, (434) 823-8700, donations accepted for Eric Betthauser Memorial Scholarship Fund.