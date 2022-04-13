 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Thursday, April 14

  •

"Gem of the Ocean": Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Preview of "The Children": 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, sold out.

Paramount Presents: National Geographic Live: Filipe DeAndrade, "Untamed": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75 seniors, $19.75 students. 

"One Mic Stand" spoken-word open mic with host Ty Cooper: 7 p.m., sign up to perform at 6 p.m. at the box office, Maxwell Black Box Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy featuring Mark Normand: "All Over the Road": Early show, 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, sold out.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy featuring Mark Normand: "All Over the Road": Late show, 9:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30.

