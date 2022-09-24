 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 25

  • 0

Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Lost Dog Street Band with special guests The Local Honeys: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $27 advance.

The Gladstones: Fundraising concert for the Marty Whitlow Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, 2-5 p.m., Slice Versa Pizza will be there, Knight's Gambit Vineyard, donations accepted at door, all proceeds will support ovarian cancer research at the University of Virginia Cancer Center.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Opening concert of 48th season, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

People are also reading…

Virginia Film Festival Presents: Sneak preview screening of "Raymond & Ray": 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $13.

Jodie Davis: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 5:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $68-$12. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Play puts mathematician Emmy Noether in the spotlight

Play puts mathematician Emmy Noether in the spotlight

When "Diving into Math with Emmy Noether" is presented at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, audience members can learn more about a mathematician whose work helped solve one of the central problems in Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity.

Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 23

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Matt Johnson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert