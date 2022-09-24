Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 25

Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
Lost Dog Street Band with special guests The Local Honeys: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $27 advance.
The Gladstones: Fundraising concert for the Marty Whitlow Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, 2-5 p.m., Slice Versa Pizza will be there, Knight's Gambit Vineyard, donations accepted at door, all proceeds will support ovarian cancer research at the University of Virginia Cancer Center.
Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Opening concert of 48th season, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.
People are also reading…
Virginia Film Festival Presents: Sneak preview screening of "Raymond & Ray": 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $13.
Jodie Davis: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 5:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $68-$12.