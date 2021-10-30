Best Bets for Sunday, Oct. 31

Halloween Music on the Patio with Paulo Franco: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Costumes welcome.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
James Tamelcoff: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Nick Gerlach’s Cult Conference: 9 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $22, $18 advance.