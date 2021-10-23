 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Sunday, Oct. 24
0 comments
BEST BETS

Best Bets for Sunday, Oct. 24

  • 0

“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show”: Persimmon Tree Players, 3 p.m., outdoors at Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$12.

The Wavelength: 3-5:30 p.m., Raclette Man food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Addams Family”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Psycho”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8 adults. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

FarAway: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

“Plan 9 from Outer Space”: 5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Free popcorn. No unaccompanied minors allowed

Emily Wolfe with Willie D-E: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gwyneth Paltrow cut back on alcohol after battling Covid-19

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert