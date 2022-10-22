 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, Oct. 23

Live Music in the Orchard: Gina Sobel: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with The Midlife Crisis Band: 2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $69, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Isabel Bailey Duo: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Brent Cobb + Hayes Carll — Gettin' Together co-headlining tour: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $50-$35, $45-$30 advance. Limited table seats available.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Goonies”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

The Cville Band: 100th Season Fall Concert, includes world premiere of Gary Fagan's "Soundtrack of the Community," 3:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, free.

Juliet Lloyd: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

